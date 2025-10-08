Hello everyone!
We have a patch today that cleaned up and fixed minor issues with the electrical room.
If there are any issue, please let us know under our Bug Report thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/727340/discussions/0/1620599015880475725/
Thank you for playing Stitched HD.
Cheers!
- Fluffex Studios
Stitched HD Patch version 1.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
