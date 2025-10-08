 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20294949
Hello everyone!

We have a patch today that cleaned up and fixed minor issues with the electrical room.

If there are any issue, please let us know under our Bug Report thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/727340/discussions/0/1620599015880475725/

Thank you for playing Stitched HD.

Cheers!
- Fluffex Studios

