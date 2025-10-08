Patch Notes:





-Rake default model is now the new one and the old one is rarer

-Redid all achievement Icons

-Redid all weather and times of day to look better

-Rain sounds now don't play in lab

-Lightning Strikes have their own setting that turns off automatically if your pc cant handle it.

-Added 2 achievements for using beartrap on Rake and getting Night Vision Goggles

-Snow and wetness now applies to roads, mountains, and trees

-Fixed cabin in swamp having no exit ramp

-All water now has rain drop ripples when raining

-Fixed floating car near farm

-Fixed Night time being too dark

-Rake now has a bloody variant

-Roofs will now get wet and snowy during weather

-Windows now having dripping water FX (WIP)





Known Issues:

-Snow shows up in interiors

Update 1.1: Heavy Weapons/Relaunch (WIP NOT DONE)





(THESE PATCH NOTES INCLUDE ALL CONTENT/IMPROVEMENTS/FIXES FROM BETAS #1-7)





Highlights:





-New Ranged Weapon: AK-47

-New Animal: Deer (Not Done)

-New Melee System/Weapons: Axe & Crowbar

-New Main Quest Mission/Area: The Sewers

-New Rake 3D Model & Animations

-Rakes AI Overhauled making him more fun to fight adding behaviors like retreating, charging, stunned, screaming, and more.

-New Area: Abandoned Military Base

-New Scope Attachment that can be used on ARs & SMGs like the AK, AKU, M4, & MP5 (Scope can be found near the sewers entrance in a camper or at the end of the main quest, it is also scattered in 1-2 other places around the map)

-New Dynamic Sky, Weather, & Fog System that looks and works 100x better then the old one and is way more versatile with different weathers it can switch from like thunder storms, snow, dust storms, light rain, overcast, etc

-Visual, Bloom, & Post-Processing Overhaul

-Map Overhauled, especially the north, and tons of closed-off areas and houses have been opened up and polished, filled with loot ready for the player to explore. (Almost Done)

-Overhauled Rakes audio SFX with tons new/improved audio

-Better Tips (Half Done)

-Help Menu to give player useful information when they are confused (Not Done)

-Health Items Overhaul

-Home Generator The Rake can break and the player has to reset (Not Done)

-Overhauled Controller Support with better haptic feedback and native PS4/5 Controller Support

-Starter Pack DLC with some better starting loot (no exclusive content except for a golden aku but that's just a skin)

-Automatic Guns can now switch firing modes.

-3D/Overhauled Main Menu & Settings Menu

-Overhauled the balance of chases and how fast The Rake and The Player can run

-Optimization Improvements (Game now runs above 30fps on SteamDeck with no tweaking)

-All TVs & Lights can be shot out

-New Post-Launch Content Screen & Updated Credits with Patreon Members

-Motion Sensor Overhaul

-8 New Achievements & Overhauled old ones

-Remade all inventory icons

-Overhauls/fixes to all weapons/gear

-Beartrap Overhaul (Beartraps are scattered around map now in boxes with random amount in each box)

-VHS filter

-Over 1000 of Bug Fixes & Improvements

-And More



