8 October 2025 Build 20294727
Update notes via Steam Community

Here we are folks! We just uploaded a build that fixes the missing gallery and journal unlocks. If you have a save where you have completed the last update, the first two scenes should also be added to the gallery. Unfortunately, I could not find a way to unlock the third scene without flat out unlocking it across the board.

Additionally, we have added self-voicing support to all major UI elements! This should move us closer to full Steam Deck support!

Hope you enjoy!

