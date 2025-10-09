 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20294635 Edited 9 October 2025 – 08:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Various Adjustments

We have made the following adjustments:

Skill

The effects of "Pioneer's Secret" and "The Key to Victory" were too strong compared to the effects of other skills, so we have reduced their effectiveness.

"Pioneer's Secret"LV5
Effect
Before revision Attack Power increases by 50% for the first 30 seconds of battle.
After revision Attack Power increases by 20% for the first 30 seconds of battle.

"The Key to Victory"LV5
Effect
Before revision Defense increases by 50% for the first 30 seconds of battle.
After revision Defense increases by 20% for the first 30 seconds of battle.


Increased the range and cap of "Pride of Speed" ​​and "Pride of Defense" gains.

"Pride of Speed"LV5
Effect
Before revision During a single course run, increases Attack Power by 3 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 39)
After revision During a single course run, increases Attack Power by 5 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 50)

"Pride of Defense"LV5
Effect
Before revision During a single course run, increases Defense by 3 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 39)
After revision During a single course run, increases Defense by 5 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 50)


Bug Fixes

Have made the following fixes

Scenario Progression

  • Fixed an issue in Stage 4 where the boss would appear before the trigger objective was completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the internal stage information would advance when the objective "Defeat HASEGAWA'S ANGELS" was completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the timing of some dialogue events was off.

Battles

  • Fixed a bug in the skill damage calculation formula.
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of the skill "Heart of Steel" was not working properly.
  • Fixed an issue where players could avoid losing by using recovery skills even when their SP dropped to 0 due to damage.

Rival behavior 

  • Fixed an issue where braking input remained on the rival's side when battling the same rival consecutively.

UI

  • Fixed some wording issues.
  • Fixed some minor UI bugs.

Other

  • Fixed some rival stickers to have correct proportions.
  • Fixed an issue where some B.A.D.NAMEs could not be acquired.
  • Fixed an issue where the achievement "Forbidden Engine Swap" could not be obtained under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where rivals would become larger when joining consecutive battles.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2634951
