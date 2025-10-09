Various Adjustments

Skill

Effect Before revision Attack Power increases by 50% for the first 30 seconds of battle. After revision Attack Power increases by 20% for the first 30 seconds of battle.

Effect Before revision Defense increases by 50% for the first 30 seconds of battle. After revision Defense increases by 20% for the first 30 seconds of battle.

Effect Before revision During a single course run, increases Attack Power by 3 with each victory.

(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 39) After revision During a single course run, increases Attack Power by 5 with each victory.

(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 50)

Effect Before revision During a single course run, increases Defense by 3 with each victory.

(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 39) After revision During a single course run, increases Defense by 5 with each victory.

(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 50)

Bug Fixes

Scenario Progression

Fixed an issue in Stage 4 where the boss would appear before the trigger objective was completed.



Fixed an issue where the internal stage information would advance when the objective "Defeat HASEGAWA'S ANGELS" was completed.



Fixed an issue where the timing of some dialogue events was off.



Battles

Fixed a bug in the skill damage calculation formula.



Fixed an issue where the effect of the skill "Heart of Steel" was not working properly.



Fixed an issue where players could avoid losing by using recovery skills even when their SP dropped to 0 due to damage.



Rival behavior

Fixed an issue where braking input remained on the rival's side when battling the same rival consecutively.



UI

Fixed some wording issues.



Fixed some minor UI bugs.



Other

Fixed some rival stickers to have correct proportions.



Fixed an issue where some B.A.D.NAMEs could not be acquired.



Fixed an issue where the achievement "Forbidden Engine Swap" could not be obtained under certain conditions.



Fixed an issue where rivals would become larger when joining consecutive battles.



