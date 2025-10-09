Various AdjustmentsWe have made the following adjustments:
SkillThe effects of "Pioneer's Secret" and "The Key to Victory" were too strong compared to the effects of other skills, so we have reduced their effectiveness.
"Pioneer's Secret"LV5
|Effect
|Before revision
|Attack Power increases by 50% for the first 30 seconds of battle.
|After revision
|Attack Power increases by 20% for the first 30 seconds of battle.
"The Key to Victory"LV5
|Effect
|Before revision
|Defense increases by 50% for the first 30 seconds of battle.
|After revision
|Defense increases by 20% for the first 30 seconds of battle.
Increased the range and cap of "Pride of Speed" and "Pride of Defense" gains.
"Pride of Speed"LV5
|Effect
|Before revision
|During a single course run, increases Attack Power by 3 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 39)
|After revision
|During a single course run, increases Attack Power by 5 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 50)
"Pride of Defense"LV5
|Effect
|Before revision
|During a single course run, increases Defense by 3 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 39)
|After revision
|During a single course run, increases Defense by 5 with each victory.
(Won't increase beyond the upper limit 50)
Bug FixesHave made the following fixes
Scenario Progression
- Fixed an issue in Stage 4 where the boss would appear before the trigger objective was completed.
- Fixed an issue where the internal stage information would advance when the objective "Defeat HASEGAWA'S ANGELS" was completed.
- Fixed an issue where the timing of some dialogue events was off.
Battles
- Fixed a bug in the skill damage calculation formula.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of the skill "Heart of Steel" was not working properly.
- Fixed an issue where players could avoid losing by using recovery skills even when their SP dropped to 0 due to damage.
Rival behavior
- Fixed an issue where braking input remained on the rival's side when battling the same rival consecutively.
UI
- Fixed some wording issues.
- Fixed some minor UI bugs.
Other
- Fixed some rival stickers to have correct proportions.
- Fixed an issue where some B.A.D.NAMEs could not be acquired.
- Fixed an issue where the achievement "Forbidden Engine Swap" could not be obtained under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where rivals would become larger when joining consecutive battles.
