7 October 2025 Build 20294611 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.21:

- Fixed fuel being added when driving in reverse (don't judge me)

- Possibly fixed truck going into the wall in Arizona

- Cars can't be sold during a police chase

- Added a one second delay to damage after respawning

- Minor collision fixes

