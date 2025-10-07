1.21:
- Fixed fuel being added when driving in reverse (don't judge me)
- Possibly fixed truck going into the wall in Arizona
- Cars can't be sold during a police chase
- Added a one second delay to damage after respawning
- Minor collision fixes
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1.21:
- Fixed fuel being added when driving in reverse (don't judge me)
- Possibly fixed truck going into the wall in Arizona
- Cars can't be sold during a police chase
- Added a one second delay to damage after respawning
- Minor collision fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update