In addition to the bugfix, after seeing a few comments about it I've decided to slightly increase the Proa's top speed to better fit its role as the fastest ship on the Deepblue.
1.6.7
- Change: Increased Proa's max speed up to 15.
- [Maelstrom] Bugfix: Fix for a case where the 4th Maelstrom boss encounter might not spawn. If you have experienced difficulty in finding the 4th boss, it should now spawn correctly for you once an in-game day passes and the appropriate quests have been completed.
I really appreciate everyone continuing to play and give feedback! I know the updates have slowed down, which is due to me taking the necessary time to begin new projects. That said, I do intend to create more content for Sail Forth in the future :)
And If you're interested in my future projects, a great way to follow along is by joining the Discord!
Changed files in this update