8 October 2025 Build 20294575 Edited 8 October 2025 – 00:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi! This is a small bugfix patch which also includes a hotfix from Unity to address a recently discovered security exploit in their engine. As part of applying the hotfix, I've also updated the Unity engine by several major versions which may yield minor performance gains.

In addition to the bugfix, after seeing a few comments about it I've decided to slightly increase the Proa's top speed to better fit its role as the fastest ship on the Deepblue.

1.6.7

  • Change: Increased Proa's max speed up to 15.
  • [Maelstrom] Bugfix: Fix for a case where the 4th Maelstrom boss encounter might not spawn. If you have experienced difficulty in finding the 4th boss, it should now spawn correctly for you once an in-game day passes and the appropriate quests have been completed.



I really appreciate everyone continuing to play and give feedback! I know the updates have slowed down, which is due to me taking the necessary time to begin new projects. That said, I do intend to create more content for Sail Forth in the future :)

And If you're interested in my future projects, a great way to follow along is by joining the Discord!

