Hello, friends and players! We’ve got a new update that should improve the game. It was only possible because of your excellent feedback and reports, and for that, we are truly thankful. And again, please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord



Release Notes:



Fixed chunk tile seams,

Fixed dead player icon and model,

Fixed nut tree chop sound,

Fixed stockpile icon,

Fixed Story Mode saving,

Fixed player chat messages,

Fixed assigning houses,

Fixed bug with broken tools,

Fixed Bison visuals,

Fixed production/consumption of tribe,

Lowered drops from Destroyable Rocks,

Balanced tree drops and animal health,

A sleeping bag can be picked,

Separated clay and ochre models,

Improved teleport command,

Enhanced and fixed keybinds,

Improved valid spawn locations,

Improved locking target accuracy,

Improved menu navigation with controller,

Added migration objects,

Added Friendly Fire and Autosave Interval settings and commands,

Added White Highlight Color

We Want to Hear From You!

Your feedback is vital to shaping the world of Polylithic. Join the conversation on any of these platforms:

