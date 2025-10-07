* Dedicated Server: Hopefully fixed summon problems
* Wizard Balance: Increased Mana Shield duration to 120s
* Fixed typo in Forest Guardian's Aid skill
* Fixed Skeleton Emissary in bestiary
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.7.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
