7 October 2025 Build 20294452 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Dedicated Server: Hopefully fixed summon problems
* Wizard Balance: Increased Mana Shield duration to 120s
* Fixed typo in Forest Guardian's Aid skill
* Fixed Skeleton Emissary in bestiary

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
