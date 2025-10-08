Download in full resolution



Step into [color=#2ecc71]Valguero Ascended[/color], where the echoes of medieval legend meet the bones of forgotten empires. Across its rolling highlands and the shadowed White Cliffs, time itself has carved a world both wild and wondrous.



From frozen tundra reborn in a golden haze to lava rivers that carve through shadowed valleys, every biome tells a story of kingdoms risen and fallen, and of survivors daring to carve out their place among the ruins. Both beautiful and brutal, Valguero is a land that tests not only your strength, but the mark you’ll leave behind.



Immerse yourself in a reawakened world, where the classic Valguero is reborn for ARK: Survival Ascended, sharper, wilder, and more deadly than ever.

[color=#2ecc71]Over 63 square kilometers of land and sea[/color] , each corner hiding wonders and dangers waiting to be uncovered.



[color=#2ecc71]Ten distinct biomes[/color], from the glowing, reimagined Tundra where beauty veils lethal cold, to towering Redwoods, sweeping White Cliffs, dense jungles, frozen snowfields, pine and oak forests, luminous ocean and deep sea, and the shadowed abyss of the [color=#2ecc71]Aberration Trench[/color]. Every environment tells a story, and survival demands both cunning and courage.

[color=#2ecc71]The Megaraptor[/color] , a terrifying apex predator that stalks in silence, its piercing gaze and ruthless strikes making it a nightmare realized. This sinister hunter dominates as Valguero’s ultimate boss encounter.



[color=#2ecc71]Rock Drakes[/color] nesting in the Aberration Trench, challenging survivors to risk the depths for their prize.

[color=#2ecc71]The Deinonychus[/color] , a cliff-leaping hunter whose sickle-shaped claws find prey with terrifying speed, tearing into the living as its victims struggle.



Face the terror of [color=#2ecc71]the Reapers[/color] in Valguero’s Aberration Trench, where surviving their assault may grant the chance to bring one of these deathly beautiful living weapons under your control.



[color=#2ecc71]A labyrinth of caves and caverns[/color] , from glittering chambers to abyssal depths. In the Redwoods, a wild arachnid guardian haunts the entrances of forgotten caves, an ever-present menace in the shadows.



Scattered [color=#2ecc71]ruins and ancient monuments[/color] whispering the stories of kingdoms and survivors lost to time.

With landscapes as breathtaking as they are merciless, Valguero offers a test of survival unlike any other. Will you master this crucible's trials, or be swallowed by its shadows?









Something ancient stirs deep within the lush forests, an ancient power of oak and vine.

Meet the [color=#2ecc71]Elderclaw[/color], a breathtaking new companion that’s less like an animal and more like the living soul of the wild. Draped in blossoms and adorned with protective vines, this mystical guardian blends the strength of an apex predator with the serenity of nature itself

Though it’s not prone to anger, crossing the Elderclaw’s path with ill-intent can awaken its wrath, and the forest answers its call. Rumours speak of twisting roots, protective vines, and strange totems which turn the tide of battle, sapping the will of enemies while bolstering allies.

Taming one won’t be as simple as tossing a few berries its way. Survivors whisper about rare seedlings and cubs that must be nurtured to maturity, earning the trust of a being that embodies the land it roams. Those who succeed will find themselves gaining a steadfast warden capable of shielding its allies and drawing power straight from the earth.

The Elderclaw is now live and is included with the Lost Colony Expansion Pass[/color], meaning all pass holders can set out to tame this supernatural forest guardian from day-one. Note that the Elderclaw will also be offered as a stand-alone Fantastic Tame purchase at a later date.

Prepare yourselves, Survivors! The Elderclaw is here, and with it, the forest breathes anew.

[color=#2ecc71]Valguero Ascended is now live![/color]

Remastered all legacy Valguero creatures and environment

New Tameable Creatures: Megaraptor Deinonychus Ice Golem Chalk Golem

New Boss Fight: Grendel

The Valguero Memorial is now interactable, honouring those who have ascended by displaying their names Server owners can customize the list of names shown by adding the following line to their game.ini: ValgueroMemorialEntries=Name1;Name2;Name3;



[color=#2ecc71]Fantastic Tames: Elderclaw is now live![/color]

The Elderclaw has been added to Valguero, Aberration, Extinction, Ragnarok, and The Center

[color=#2ecc71]Changes[/color]

The following wild creatures can now spawn with babies: Argentavis Dimorphodon Gasbags Griffin Ichthyornis Lymantria Pelagornis Pteranodon Quetzal Snow Owl Tapejara Vulture Maeguana Managarmr Yi Ling Hesperornis

Structure list now consolidated with the Clipboard and Hammer so it doesn't show every variant

Increased the structure skin placement range by approximately 70%

Plant pot no longer counts towards enemy foundation range

Now shows an icon and description for Bola protection after you have been bola'd

Deinosuchus’ bleed can no longer be applied to Boss enemies

Spring Drakeling’s health regeneration buff now pauses when taking damage, matching the behavior of standard health regeneration

Fixed an issue where shoulder pets could sometimes be unintentionally dropped by a single tap of R while mounted Reduced the double-tap detection window while riding from 0.75s → 0.3s to match behavior when not riding Added an optional keybind override allowing players to throw a mounted shoulder pet with a single consistent input, whether riding or on foot If the override is not configured (or when using a gamepad), the existing double-tap logic will still be used



[color=#2ecc71]Bug Fixes[/color]