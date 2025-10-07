Two days without an update??? Well, we gotta fix that. Added in the relationship system which should help improve longterm memory, especially for character-to-character interactions. Additionally, there's now an OOC chat for talking with other players outside of AI interactions.



On top of all of that, lots of fixes and adjustments across the board.

Enjoy!



Skaldsong 1.3.6:

=========

- Added Relationship system, accessible in each character's info window.

- Added OOC chat, chatbox now separated between "Story" and "Chat", changeable at the top right of the chat box.

- Adjusted list fields to be more clear what you do with them.

- Adjusted generate menu for characters to default location to current location.

- Adjusted the Character/Location/Item info windows to be wider.

- Adjusted linking to include first + second word combinations.

- Adjusted generation of locations thru the generation window.

- Adjusted faction info to now be passed during character/location generation.

- Adjusted ai_response log to not include system prompt.

- Fixed a bug where you sometimes rolled 1 higher than you actually did. (Lucky you!).

- Fixed an issue where a character's stats may reset when attempting to change only one stat.

- Fixed a crash that can occur on some UI scales.

- Fixed some issues with character/locations generation and faction assignment.

- Fixed 'sdrawkcab gnipyt' sometimes.

- Fixed some issues with content generation ordering and parenting.