7 October 2025 Build 20294133 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I think it's the final content update for now (if you find bugs - please report them).

Additions to Rumble mode:

  1. Play (and customize) as Kato

  2. Different leaderboard for Kato

  3. Shinkansen BG

  4. Choosing the gang (only color actually) you fight

Enjoy!

