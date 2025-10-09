 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20294104
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Lasers: Fixed issue where lasers remained active even after enemies died

  • Maps: Fixed snow effect in the Factory

  • Cutscenes: Improved resolution in some cutscenes

  • Fusion – Avalanche: Fixed bug when surfing during the avalanche

  • Accessories: Fixed performance issues in the hub

  • Audio: Added more sounds to the game

  • Abilities – Light Flies: Adjusted cooldown display on the selection screen

  • Frozen Steps Evolution – Skating Ring: Fixed issue where skating rings would not disappear correctly

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

