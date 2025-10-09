Lasers: Fixed issue where lasers remained active even after enemies died

Maps: Fixed snow effect in the Factory

Cutscenes: Improved resolution in some cutscenes

Fusion – Avalanche: Fixed bug when surfing during the avalanche

Accessories: Fixed performance issues in the hub

Audio: Added more sounds to the game

Abilities – Light Flies: Adjusted cooldown display on the selection screen

Frozen Steps Evolution – Skating Ring: Fixed issue where skating rings would not disappear correctly

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!