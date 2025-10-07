 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20294046 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released a patch that fixes two major issues that could cause battles to lock up:
• The level-up lockup that could happen right after defeating the last enemy.
• The poison damage lockup that occurred when the final enemy died from poison.

These fixes should make battles run much more smoothly — thanks to everyone who reported the problems and helped us track them down!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2409581
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2409582
  • Loading history…
