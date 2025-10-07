We’ve just released a patch that fixes two major issues that could cause battles to lock up:
• The level-up lockup that could happen right after defeating the last enemy.
• The poison damage lockup that occurred when the final enemy died from poison.
These fixes should make battles run much more smoothly — thanks to everyone who reported the problems and helped us track them down!
Update Announcement
Update notes via Steam Community
