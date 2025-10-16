Greetings, Adventurers!

Update 31.0 is here!

You may have noticed some changes in how we communicate updates & information.

Going forward:

Patch Notes will focus on detailed changelogs

Event highlights and announcements will be shared via This Month in Sky and our social media channels.

For 31.5, item pricing will be delivered through game inbox messages closer to season and event start.

For a preview of what’s coming to Sky, be sure to check out October’s This Month in Sky !

Update highlights

Check out this video for an overview of the update (and Tio shenanigans)





Season & Events

Season of Migration

October 20th, 2025 - January 4th, 2026

New Content

3 Ultimate items

1 New Call

4 New Expressions

Days of Mischief

October 27th, 2025 - November 16th, 2025

In-App Purchases

Mischief Puzzlewright’s Brimmed Hat - $4.99

Mischief Feline Accessory Duo - $11.99

In-game currency Items

Mischief Beak Mask - 22 Event Ticket

Mischief Goth Cape - 50 Event Ticket

Mischief Leaf Hat - 12 Event Ticket

Mischief Crabkin Lamp - 10 Ascended Candles (up to 4)

Mischief Cobweb Decor - 5 Candles (up to 8)

Mischief Dark Dragon Rug - 5 Hearts (up to 2)

Mischief Withered Sapling - 20 Candles (up to 2)

[New] Symbols - 4 Candles each (up to 8 each)

[Returning] Symbols (up to 8 each) 15 Candles for the first 4 4 Candles for the next 4

Free to use in the Mischief Shared Spaces - Will be available in the Aviary shop in 31.5 Puzzle Box - 10 Candles (up to 6) Puzzle Chest - 15 Candles (up to 4) Puzzle Cage - 20 Candles (up to 3)



New Features

Spirit Friendship System

14 New Daily Quests

Music Sheet Sorting

Bug fixes

Items in Bold represent player-reported bugs.

Features & Quality of Life

Daily Quests

Players walking underwater no longer blocks completion of the Visit the Hot Spring in the Village of Dreams Daily quest.

Repeating daily quests now properly resets day-to-day.

Gameplay

Reliving a non-seasonal Spirit memory now properly grants candle upon completion.

Shared Spaces

Prop duplication without ownership has been fixed.

Friend Posts

The View All button now works as intended after deleting a post in a friend’s feed.

Level fixes

Decorations no longer disappear after increasing the Nest Decoration Limit.

Fixed a soft lock preventing some players from leaving Aviary if they had set their Home to their Nest and had an incomplete Season of Revival questline.

Players no longer get stuck in the Aviary Cafe during Tutorial.

The Hopeful Steward no longer becomes visually desynchronized if players are moving during the Tutorial cutscenes.

Textures on the Valley of Triumph Citadel brick staircase are now correctly applied.

Multiple decorations were realigned on the Hidden Forest bridge.

Players are no longer thrown out of bounds if hit by the Dark Dragon during the third quest cutscene in Season of the Two Embers.

Vendors in the Season of the Two Embers Market will no longer exchange goods during the battle, which is a more normal way to react to world collapse.

User Interface

Xbox controller now properly closes the Support/Inbox menu.

The Map will no longer show an uncollected Blue Spirit icon in the Vault of Knowledge when all Spirits are unlocked

Spell Shop animation buttons no longer play twice.

Prop Menu performance improved during Shared Space Shrine edits.

Projector Prop

Improved spacing between Exit and View buttons, preventing difficult interactions.

Play button is now accessible for tall Avatars.

Outfits & Props

Tall Avatars’ arms no longer clip through outfits while holding candles.

Hair no longer clips through the Market Spirits in the Season of the Two-Embers Market.

Capeless players will now properly receive a cape when casting a cape spell.

The dye color applied on the cloth from the Jolly Geologist Hair will now be applied properly.

Grandma helped us smooth out the folds for all basic cape models, it looks better now!

Season of the Two Embers outfits no longer clip when jumping repeatedly.

The Monocle from Days of Style is no longer magically floating away from your face. Take that gravity!

The Campfire Snack Kit is now visible when used via spell, enjoy your snack!

Boogie Kid Dance Outfit forearm clipping is resolved.

Spirit of Adventure Hair no longer clips through the top of your head.

Flat props no longer clip through the Nostalgic Sparkler Parent cape.

The Overactive Over Achiever Cape will no longer offset other outfits.

Platform specific

PlayStation

Social Butterfly Trophy now unlocks properly.

Android

The Star Pin Menu can now be reopened after B button use when using a controller.

Huawei

UI fix now allows players to link Huawei accounts to Sky.

iOS

App no longer crashes when opening Speech to Chat during Calls.

Build Number

350504 – All Platforms





Please refer to this page for ongoing or new known issues.





As always, we look forward to hearing your feedback, and encourage you to join the community discussion on our official Discord server at discord.gg/thatskygame!

