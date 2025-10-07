- Minor memory usage improvements.
- Fixed interface volume setting not working.
- Fixed tooltip on synth showing when it shouldn't.
- Fixed UT left over ships sometimes showing up at start of a simulation.
- Fixed UT Barrier from grid slot buff not showing the visual on the ship.
- Fixed light flickering issue on enemy capitals.
- Fixed some .0s.
- Fixed layout issue in Synth, sometimes causing lag spike/crash.
- Fixed warp-related tooltip.
- Fixed text layout issue on Prestige tab.
- (Mobile) Fixed Compute history tooltip not showing.
Version 0.70.1.2
