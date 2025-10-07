 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20294005
  • Minor memory usage improvements.
  • Fixed interface volume setting not working.
  • Fixed tooltip on synth showing when it shouldn't.
  • Fixed UT left over ships sometimes showing up at start of a simulation.
  • Fixed UT Barrier from grid slot buff not showing the visual on the ship.
  • Fixed light flickering issue on enemy capitals.
  • Fixed some .0s.
  • Fixed layout issue in Synth, sometimes causing lag spike/crash.
  • Fixed warp-related tooltip.
  • Fixed text layout issue on Prestige tab.
  • (Mobile) Fixed Compute history tooltip not showing.

