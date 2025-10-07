Hey everyone!

We’re dropping a quick update for Breaking Gates!

This version brings several balance improvements and some exciting additions to the equipment system.

Big thanks to everyone who keeps sending us feedback and suggestions! ❤️





Equipment Transcendence

We’ve designed a new system for players who already have lots of resources or duplicate equipment.

Now you can dismantle equipment to obtain a new resource and raise the rank of your favorite gear beyond its normal limits!

This new feature gives you more freedom to power up your favorite weapons and accessories without replacing them — creating a better resource recycling loop within the game.

🔹 How It Works:

When dismantling equipment , you’ll now receive Raw Essence , a new resource that appears in your inventory.

Every time you destroy an item, the amount of Raw Essence obtained will be displayed.

Raw Essence can be used at Helga’s forge to craft a new legendary material called the Transcendent Metal .

Each Transcendent Metal is used to raise the rank of an equipment through the enhancement menu.

To increase your equipment’s rank, open the enhancement menu and select the new “Rank Up” option.

Dismantled equipment will yield more Raw Essence depending on its rank.

Raising the rank increases the equipment’s stats and, at certain levels, grants additional emblem slots (up to a maximum of 4).

⚙️ Adjustments & Improvements

The number of Mastery Points gained per level has been increased to 2 , allowing players to reach the max level for equipment more easily.

Equipment and emblems now go up to Rank 6 - Supreme Rank.

Item chest capacity increased from 126 to 252 slots .

Various minor fixes and adjustments applied.

💬 We’ll keep listening to your feedback — your support keeps the project alive!

Thank you for playing, and see you in the next update!