Today is the release date! Hell yeah!!!!



You’ll finally be able to step into Max’s shoes (actually his bare feet) and experience the terrifying-yet-funny world of THE LACERATOR.

It’s been a long development and I’m not gonna lie, it was a very hard game to make but I do believe that this is my best game so far! I know that I personally did my very best and I’m really happy with the final result!

I’m also extremely grateful to my wife, family and friends for always supporting me so much! I’d like to also thank DreadXP a lot for believing in my crazy idea and also helping out SO MUCH in the development! Since this is a very branchy game I think that I wouldn’t be able to make it with my original vision without all this support…And for that reason, I’m also ultra happy that what you will be playing is exactly my vision!



I hope you all enjoy the game and I can’t wait to hear your feedback and see people's reaction to the scary moments, lacerations, special weapons, goofy/trashy jokes throughout the game!

See you around, and beware of THE LACERATOR!

Fernando Tittz



