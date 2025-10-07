Hello everyone. A quick announcement to inform you that another patch have been released to fix numerous bugs in the game.
Here is the list of bugs fixed in this latest version:
STEAM :
- Double .exe when launching the game on steam
DIALOGS :
- Some dialog Don't have the good character sync with
SAVE / LOAD :
- Save game when return from a level to another
- Correction of a bug for collect and save trashes on the game
GAMEPLAY :
- Correction of the sailed boat, now you can enter and exit with one button, update of the boat help UI
- Add small boat better control system with lock input, focus on accessibility
- Correction of the map, disabled the player movement and boat glitch
- correction of the player move speed, the minimum walk speed is now reached within 50 bag capacity
- The intro is now playing juste once, an option is available on the main menu to replay the intro + tutorial
- Correction of the price of the robots and Wind turbines
- Correction of some camera clip ( Crabs collision )
- Correction of dropped items who roll over the Landscape for an infinite amount of time
CONTROLLER :
- Add controller support for tutorial level
- Add controller icons for the boat tutorial UI widget
ADDONS :
- Add news runes around the map
NEXT UPDATE WILL CONTAIN :
- Correction of some Trash props who Don't match the counter -> Total trash left counter is still buggy but 50% fonctionnal
- Correction of pause menu who Don't show up sometimes
Changed files in this update