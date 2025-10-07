Hello everyone. A quick announcement to inform you that another patch have been released to fix numerous bugs in the game.

Here is the list of bugs fixed in this latest version:

STEAM :

- Double .exe when launching the game on steam

DIALOGS :

- Some dialog Don't have the good character sync with

SAVE / LOAD :

- Save game when return from a level to another

- Correction of a bug for collect and save trashes on the game

GAMEPLAY :

- Correction of the sailed boat, now you can enter and exit with one button, update of the boat help UI

- Add small boat better control system with lock input, focus on accessibility

- Correction of the map, disabled the player movement and boat glitch

- correction of the player move speed, the minimum walk speed is now reached within 50 bag capacity

- The intro is now playing juste once, an option is available on the main menu to replay the intro + tutorial

- Correction of the price of the robots and Wind turbines

- Correction of some camera clip ( Crabs collision )

- Correction of dropped items who roll over the Landscape for an infinite amount of time

CONTROLLER :

- Add controller support for tutorial level

- Add controller icons for the boat tutorial UI widget

ADDONS :

- Add news runes around the map

NEXT UPDATE WILL CONTAIN :

- Correction of some Trash props who Don't match the counter -> Total trash left counter is still buggy but 50% fonctionnal

- Correction of pause menu who Don't show up sometimes