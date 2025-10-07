 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20293645 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now use the Tornado Rod while in the air - this should allow for some cool new tricks and puzzles!



You can still only use one at a time and cannot cheese the system.

