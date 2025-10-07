 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20293638 Edited 7 October 2025 – 22:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
776: Release Version 1.4.10
October 7, 2025 6:30 PM EST
• Fixed a bug that caused the wrong crafting cost after crafting a rune.
• Fixed a bug that caused a talent to de-select upon training a talent beyond level 7. This makes it easier to upgrade smoothly after level 7 at the Academy.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link