776: Release Version 1.4.10
October 7, 2025 6:30 PM EST
• Fixed a bug that caused the wrong crafting cost after crafting a rune.
• Fixed a bug that caused a talent to de-select upon training a talent beyond level 7. This makes it easier to upgrade smoothly after level 7 at the Academy.
Crafting and Academy Bug Fixes!
Update notes via Steam Community
