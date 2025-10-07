 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20293625 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch mitigates an issue where saving (from Slot 4) could cause an issue when reopening, loading Save 4 then attempting to save again results in a crash. This is caused by the index becoming Nil due to a buffer overflow glitch.

Although this patch mitigates this issue by adding extra safety checks, we recommend in the meantime until a full solution is added that you save the game in Slots 1,2, and 3.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1981701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link