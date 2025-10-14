Hello, Dear Rabbits! 🐇

First off, we wanted to take a moment to thank every single one of you who joined us on this unique journey in the Kingdom of Corolla. Your support means the world to us! Thank you for all of the love and kind words you've shared. 🌹

Over the past week, we’ve been closely monitoring your feedback and identifying the top issues to address. Today, we're releasing Patch 1.0, which includes several important fixes based on your feedback. We appreciate your input as the team continues to work on creating the best experience possible for players! The team is already hard at work on the next patch, which will be coming later this month. Stay tuned! Here are the key fixes and improvements included in this patch:

PATCH NOTES

Fixed an issue causing players to occasionally lose input and “hold your breath” UI in a hiding spot, specifically in the shower room in Chapter 4

Fixed a collision issue causing Lana to get stuck in the walls after climbing down in the lower part of the future Library in Chapter 7

Fixed an issue occasionally preventing Lana from interacting with the crank in the Sewing Room in Chapter 4

Fixed a rare infinite loading issue when trying to go back to the dancing room after leaving in Chapter 6

Fixed a rare issue blocking Lana in the searching animation after finding the crank during the boss fight in Chapter 5

Fixed an issue causing the mannequin to occasionally appear twice in the Sewing Room in Chapter 4

Made it impossible for the player to go through the gate in the Sewing Room before fully opening it, preventing a softlock in Chapter 4

Fixed a rare infinity loading issue when reaching the Tower in Chapter 10

Fixed an issue in the Sewing room where the mannequin wouldn't fall from the top level, blocking Lana on the crate and preventing progression

We’ll continue working on additional fixes, optimizations and improvements across all platforms to ensure the smoothest possible experience for everyone. Thank you once again for your patience and feedback!

Little Sewing Machine and Maximum Entertainment