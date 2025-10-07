 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20293462
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:

  • The movement Rune in Ascended has been buffed to give every type of movement stat.

Minor Changes:

  • Sibyl/Hina can not have their Special Move cooldown reset in certain circumstances.

    • Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

  • Stan’s Story in Glades now loads properly in all cases.

    • Thanks to Tommaso120 for finding this.

  • Android saves “should” now save without risk of corruption.

    • Thanks to HarryHops for finding this.

  • Move Speed and Distance/Encounter stats now display the correct values in Ascended.

    • Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

  • Stat specifics are no longer always shown when allocating in Ascended.

    • Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

  • Right and left shift are now listed as unassignable hotkeys in the in game Settings menu.

    • Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

  • Stan now always disappears after his first dialogue with Apolonia.

    • Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3191711
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3191712
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3191713
  • Loading history…
