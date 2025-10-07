Balance Changes:

The movement Rune in Ascended has been buffed to give every type of movement stat.

Minor Changes:

Sibyl/Hina can not have their Special Move cooldown reset in certain circumstances. Thanks to Vanderwaal for finding this.

Stan’s Story in Glades now loads properly in all cases. Thanks to Tommaso120 for finding this.

Android saves “should” now save without risk of corruption. Thanks to HarryHops for finding this.

Move Speed and Distance/Encounter stats now display the correct values in Ascended. Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

Stat specifics are no longer always shown when allocating in Ascended. Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.

Right and left shift are now listed as unassignable hotkeys in the in game Settings menu. Thanks to FireOfWater3 for finding this.