We’ve tried to gather every bug that has been reported since launch, and hopefully your experience should be much smoother going forward! Thank you for reporting bugs, and please let us know if you spot any more.
Changelog
Achievements
The level-specific Fishdex achievements now specify “non-boss fish”. This should clear up confusion on whether or not bosses counted towards those achievements. This change also makes it so bosses *do not* count for those achievements, reducing redundancy.
Full Fishdex completion, the “Baited” achievement incorrectly states “Register every non-boss fish in the Fishdex.” This has been fixed, and now the achievement should be given based on that description. It previously required bosses to be caught.
If you previously didn’t meet the conditions for a level-specific Fishdex achievement but now do, you will earn that achievement automatically when entering that level.
Bosses
Mini Minnow [spoiler]and Major Minnow[/spoiler] will now immediately leave after defeating the player.
Swordmaster Swordfish [spoiler]and Sword-Saint Swordfish[/spoiler] can no longer begin the Slashing Roll attack outside of the bounds of the attack, causing them to be stuck in place for the attack.
The One That Got Away [spoiler]and The One That Got Away Again[/spoiler] now properly reset scaling when necessary, so that they can no longer be stuck at an incorrect scale after certain moves were interrupted.
SFX has been added to [spoiler]The One That Got Away Again’s[/spoiler] final phase’s [spoiler]Orbiting Fireball[/spoiler] attack, so when it is launched at the player it now has an audio cue. Also fixed an issue where the projectile was being launched at the incorrect angle when the boss was off screen.
Levels
Fixed a typo with the word “definitely” in the tutorial in the swamp.
Fixed the shipwreck’s ground collision so that the collision no longer extends rightward past where the ground ends, as this would sometimes catch the player's hook while trying to fish.
Player
If the player presses one of the two jump input keys while the other is held down, the player will now jump. There was an issue preventing this before.
Fixed an issue where the fishing line would go behind scenery when the hook enters water.
Fixed a rare issue where being up against a wall, with your fishing line at close to max distances, and pressing down would cause the player to warp downwards.
Game/Saving
The title screen now displays “New Game” instead of “Start”.
When saving the game, the player's equipped bait is also saved, and is loaded when continuing.
Fishing
Worms should no longer break the fishing minigame while in the swamp.
The fishing minigame can now be controlled by using the jump keys as well.
Accessibility
The extra health accessibility option should no longer display negative damage taken in the Fishdex, and should not extend past the health bar on rare occasions.
Credits
The sizes of the outlines in the credits level have been reduced.
The hook now properly retracts when low enough in the credits level.
Feedback
Please, if you find any bugs, or have any issues, let us know! If you’re enjoying the game, leave us a review! :)
Bug Reports: https://forms.gle/fXTHnEwEMv5U4r2N6
We love the continued support, thank you all so much!
Changed files in this update