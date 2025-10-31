 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20293370 Edited 31 October 2025 – 15:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Slayers! 🎉
The wait is over. The Zombie Slayers is now officially live on Steam !!!!!!

Get ready, because hordes of zombies are everywhere! With colorful 3D stylized visuals, fast-paced top-down action, and explosive gameplay, this chaotic experience will keep your adrenaline high. Play solo or team up with friends. The goal is simple: survive and show the zombies who’s boss!

Get ready, The Zombie Slayers invites you to a unique experience:

  • 🧟‍♂️ Intense survival challenges – face dangers, gather resources, and strategize

  • 🤝 Online co-op – team up with friends against the zombies

  • 🎨 Character customization – shape your character however you like

  • 🍼 Baby feature – a grumpy baby might save you when you least expect it

  • ⚔️ Different game modes – offering various challenges and experiences

And remember, new maps and features will be added in the future, making your experience even richer.


How You Can Support Me
As a solo dev, there are so many ways you can help support me and the game.

  • If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Reviews have a massive impact on indie games and we'd love to see your thoughts and experiences through a review.

  • Sharing the game through word of mouth with family and friends or on social media with your followers helps spread the word and give others a chance to discover their next adventure. So many indies are discovered with a simple share or casual discussion.

  • Join the Discussion! Join my community in Discord or the Steam Community Hub. I'd love to hear your feedback so I can continue to make the game even better!

Your reviews and shares make a huge difference in helping me improve the game!

This is just the beginning of a long journey.
Thank you for your support, and let’s take down the zombies together! 💪

Rashad Ibrahimli

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link