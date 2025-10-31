Hey Slayers! 🎉

The wait is over. The Zombie Slayers is now officially live on Steam !!!!!!

Get ready, because hordes of zombies are everywhere! With colorful 3D stylized visuals, fast-paced top-down action, and explosive gameplay, this chaotic experience will keep your adrenaline high. Play solo or team up with friends. The goal is simple: survive and show the zombies who’s boss!

Get ready, The Zombie Slayers invites you to a unique experience:

🧟‍♂️ Intense survival challenges – face dangers, gather resources, and strategize

🤝 Online co-op – team up with friends against the zombies

🎨 Character customization – shape your character however you like

🍼 Baby feature – a grumpy baby might save you when you least expect it

⚔️ Different game modes – offering various challenges and experiences

And remember, new maps and features will be added in the future, making your experience even richer.





How You Can Support Me

As a solo dev, there are so many ways you can help support me and the game.

If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Reviews have a massive impact on indie games and we'd love to see your thoughts and experiences through a review.

Sharing the game through word of mouth with family and friends or on social media with your followers helps spread the word and give others a chance to discover their next adventure. So many indies are discovered with a simple share or casual discussion.

Join the Discussion! Join my community in Discord or the Steam Community Hub. I'd love to hear your feedback so I can continue to make the game even better!

Your reviews and shares make a huge difference in helping me improve the game!

This is just the beginning of a long journey.

Thank you for your support, and let’s take down the zombies together! 💪



Rashad Ibrahimli



