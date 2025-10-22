Hello everyone!

A larger update for you today based on your feedback and reports.

NOTICE : Given the nature of this update, you may want to check your settings after updating as they may have been reset.



Fixed a soft-lock near the Blue Key in M6

(Main Story)

Added a Visual Crack on the Wall in M5

(Main Story)

Updated the engine to BIMA 3.5

Several fixes to player collision and physics

(Main Story, The Extraction, and Instant Action)

Fixed one of the secret levels having no ambient light whatsoever

Removed the box puzzle in M4 due to unreliable physics.

(Main Story)

Small Weapon optimizations

Fixed weapons zooming twice and locking the player in zoom mode if they didn't tap on the RMB correctly

(All modes)

Decreased Recoil for M4K-10 from 60 to 40

(All modes)

Increased 9MM Pistol damage from 12 to 14

(The Extraction)



Increased Shotgun damage from 14 to 15

(The Extraction/Instant Action)

Decreased Shotgun spread from 19 to 17

(The Extraction/Instant Action)

Fixed the Thomsfield Vickers playing a sound that doesn't exist in its reload animation

(The Extraction/Instant Action/Multiplayer Arena)

Revamped the Ai for Braindead Type B's



Fixed an Agile Type A being stuck in M3

(Main Story)



Added new Blood Textures produced by enemies





That's all for this update, as always I'll continue to look closely at your suggestions and feedback! Huge thank you to everyone who's submitted their feedback and reported bugs for Harbinger, it really helps a lot!

Also, I'm working on a new update for the Demo so it includes most of these changes and a settings program along side it.