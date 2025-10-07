Hello everyone!We're releasing a small security update today. Unity (which Verity was made with) was recently notified of a security exploit present in their game engine. Fortunately they have no evidence that this exploit was ever used. They notified developers once they had released fixes for all supported versions of their engine. This update is bringing that fix into the game.If you want to know more, you can check out Unity's page on the exploit:On a lighter note: this update also fixes the missing images in the contacts section of the PDA.Enjoy!