7 October 2025 Build 20293280 Edited 7 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We're releasing a small security update today. Unity (which Verity was made with) was recently notified of a security exploit present in their game engine. Fortunately they have no evidence that this exploit was ever used. They notified developers once they had released fixes for all supported versions of their engine. This update is bringing that fix into the game.

If you want to know more, you can check out Unity's page on the exploit:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

On a lighter note: this update also fixes the missing images in the contacts section of the PDA.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2169581
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2169582
  • Loading history…
