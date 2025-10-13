 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20293240 Edited 13 October 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updating game engine for continued support
Added Graphics Settings to options menu

Changed files in this update

Windows Star Wars Imperial Assault: Legends of the Alliance Windows Depot Depot 703981
macOS Star Wars Imperial Assault: Legends of the Alliance OSX Depot Depot 703982
