Improvements
- Updated Codex entries.
- Adjusted the balance of vials affecting trade.
- Added a VFX effect during cottage healing.
- Minor visual tweaks.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue with building-group buttons assigned to slots on the bottom bar that occurred after loading a save.
- Further animation fixes.
Stability
- Fixed a crash when upgrading the large Blessings Building (crash fix).
- Potentially fixed the cause of hangs during loading that could end with exiting to desktop.
- Addressed several other crash causes (crash fixes).
Note!
- If you encounter launch issues after the update, the most common cause is a content download error. The solution is to verify the game files in the Steam app.
Changed files in this update