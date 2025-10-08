 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20293232 Edited 8 October 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Updated Codex entries.
  • Adjusted the balance of vials affecting trade.
  • Added a VFX effect during cottage healing.
  • Minor visual tweaks.

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue with building-group buttons assigned to slots on the bottom bar that occurred after loading a save.
  • Further animation fixes.

Stability

  • Fixed a crash when upgrading the large Blessings Building (crash fix).
  • Potentially fixed the cause of hangs during loading that could end with exiting to desktop.
  • Addressed several other crash causes (crash fixes).

Note!

  • If you encounter launch issues after the update, the most common cause is a content download error. The solution is to verify the game files in the Steam app.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1330431
