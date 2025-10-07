* Ranger Balance: Increased AC and duration for Scale Skin

* Ranger Balance: Forest Guardian's Aid now depends on Attack Power and increased their mana cost

* Wizard Balance: Cone of Cold is now spell power percent based and cost more mana

* Fixed typo bug with Sage's Pantaloons

* Added quote to Troll King when he uses Wrathful Stomp

* Changed look for Servant of Okmus and added new loot

* Improved Skarr Origins quest tracking

* Quest icons now only should be visible in map when you are near enough to that point

* Forgotten Emblems now will appears in bestiary loot

* Now you will be able to drag out chest house items in order to destroy them

* Adjusted min level for all bracers

* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug when trying to equip a 2H weapon and shield

* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug when summoning a pet