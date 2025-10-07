 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20293150
Update notes via Steam Community
* Ranger Balance: Increased AC and duration for Scale Skin
* Ranger Balance: Forest Guardian's Aid now depends on Attack Power and increased their mana cost
* Wizard Balance: Cone of Cold is now spell power percent based and cost more mana
* Fixed typo bug with Sage's Pantaloons
* Added quote to Troll King when he uses Wrathful Stomp
* Changed look for Servant of Okmus and added new loot
* Improved Skarr Origins quest tracking
* Quest icons now only should be visible in map when you are near enough to that point
* Forgotten Emblems now will appears in bestiary loot
* Now you will be able to drag out chest house items in order to destroy them
* Adjusted min level for all bracers
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug when trying to equip a 2H weapon and shield
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug when summoning a pet

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
