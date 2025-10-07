 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20293118 Edited 7 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to control whether characters animate on (Map Configuration - Animate on Collision) collisions.
  • Restored prior functionality of Trait Tables and improved performance behind the scenes.
  • Further updates to Battler Transitions, but not implemented in-engine yet.
  • Fixed an issue related to tables not syncing up the primary Rank statistic.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
