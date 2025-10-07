Hello everyone !
We're back from the honeymoon and I'd like to present you all the changes I've made in my spare time ːsteamhappyː
Feature creep is fantastic for moments like this. 2-hour slot of free time, what can I add?
Expanding in the many directions laid out in the roadmap:
- Items setup to be moddable and easy to add. (more hooks and triggers will come with more system items)
- Consumable items, there's a whole new interface for battle items. Manually used or automatic.
- Improved item handling, now that it's a basic part of the game, it must be as smooth as possible
- Egg Riders have eggs now !!
- Unruly Mob super spicy skill
- Weapon display upgraded
- You can zoom in on the world map.
- Skills slowly opening up for more modding
- Unit parameters now display whatever changes might've occurred. With labels of origin. Hopefully the system is easier to understand now.
- Weapon melee ranges can be different.
- Fire status now works more intuitively (unit is on fire when in contact with a burning object)
- LOTS of bugfixes and optimization.
(I already found the resolution-change bug which requires closing and re-opening the game, I hope I can send the find tomorrow ːsteamthumbsupː)
Okay now to work on the greenskin campaign and actually finish it after all this time ːsteamhappyː
Thank you! ːsteamthumbsupː
Arek
Changed files in this update