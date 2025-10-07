Hello everyone !

We're back from the honeymoon and I'd like to present you all the changes I've made in my spare time ːsteamhappyː

Feature creep is fantastic for moments like this. 2-hour slot of free time, what can I add?

Expanding in the many directions laid out in the roadmap:

- Items setup to be moddable and easy to add. (more hooks and triggers will come with more system items)

- Consumable items, there's a whole new interface for battle items. Manually used or automatic.

- Improved item handling, now that it's a basic part of the game, it must be as smooth as possible

- Egg Riders have eggs now !!

- Unruly Mob super spicy skill

- Weapon display upgraded

- You can zoom in on the world map.

- Skills slowly opening up for more modding

- Unit parameters now display whatever changes might've occurred. With labels of origin. Hopefully the system is easier to understand now.

- Weapon melee ranges can be different.

- Fire status now works more intuitively (unit is on fire when in contact with a burning object)

- LOTS of bugfixes and optimization.

(I already found the resolution-change bug which requires closing and re-opening the game, I hope I can send the find tomorrow ːsteamthumbsupː)

Okay now to work on the greenskin campaign and actually finish it after all this time ːsteamhappyː

Thank you! ːsteamthumbsupː

Arek