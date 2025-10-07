 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20293047 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Super Pie Throwing v. 1.01.01 is out! 

Changes:

  • Steamworks API integration has been added

  • The A/V Settings menu now includes an option to select which monitor the game will display on

  • Available resolution settings are now determined based on the current monitor

  • Borderless fullscreen has been added as a display option

  • Adjustments to default display setting detection have been made 

  • Mouse cursor functionality has been adjusted

Fixes:

  • A global Unity issue has been patched out

Changed files in this update

Depot 3022841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link