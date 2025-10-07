The Super Pie Throwing v. 1.01.01 is out!
Changes:
Steamworks API integration has been added
The A/V Settings menu now includes an option to select which monitor the game will display on
Available resolution settings are now determined based on the current monitor
Borderless fullscreen has been added as a display option
Adjustments to default display setting detection have been made
Mouse cursor functionality has been adjusted
Fixes:
A global Unity issue has been patched out
Changed files in this update