7 October 2025 Build 20293016 Edited 7 October 2025 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Sentry is now used outside of colonies only. Board is used for units boarding next ship. Both share hotkey S
  • Anchor is now used for ships instead of Fortify. Both share hotkey F
  • Depleted mine reduced from +2 to +1 Ore
  • Fixed euro nations not always making the initial contact with player
  • Colony report now show town hall workers and the level of bell-amplifying building (printing press or newspaper) present
  • Added option in preferences for "Fast indian move". This will not pan the camera to show friendly indians moving and indians currently visible will move at double speed
  • Added quick-save and quick-load in game menu
  • Fixed units not being born (food would increase beyond 200, but no colonist born)
  • Fixed bug making indians raid way too often. Also increased the alarm level at which they start raiding
  • Reduced amount of alarm from villages being added as strain to tribe. This will significantly decrease the chance of tribe declaring war
  • Fixed european relations not being reset after signing a peace treaty. This could make one nation declare war immediately after signing a treaty.
  • Ships can no longer move on lakes. Water tiles that are only accessible diagonally now become lakes.

