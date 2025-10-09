Hello adventurers! =]

It’s with great joy that I announce two highly requested features are now ready, tested, and live: Cloud Saves and Fast Combat!

Cloud Saves

You can now save your progress on one PC and continue from another. It even works between PC and Steam Deck!

Fast Combat

You can now speed up battles! There’s a checkbox in the Options Menu and a handy button right beside the Combat Log in combat (shown below).

Endless

I want to thank every single one of you for playing my game. The reception has been beyond anything I ever expected. You’re an incredible bunch who gave a chance to my little game despite all its flaws. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! =]

Sadly, the game’s sales haven’t been strong enough for me to keep pursuing this journey as a full-time game dev. I’m preparing a video to talk more about it, but for now, I won’t be able to focus on new projects or even making new features for this one.

I’ll still be here fixing bugs, answering your questions, and reading your wonderful stories from Endless RPG.



Thank you again for being part of this adventure. ^_~

Cheers,

Kezarus