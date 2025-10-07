 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20292835 Edited 7 October 2025 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where the battle state would get stuck after killing all enemies.
- You can no longer give direct commands to settlers at night.
- Added more different notifications for direct commands to settlers.
- The initial population is now 6.
- Added more tutorial dialogues.
- Fixed tooltips for required resources during construction.
- Fixed issues when switching between different gathering tools.
- Fixed issues with auto-settling people.
- Improved some sounds.
- Fixed mammoth attack animation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3924831
  • Loading history…
