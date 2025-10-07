- Fixed a bug where the battle state would get stuck after killing all enemies.
- You can no longer give direct commands to settlers at night.
- Added more different notifications for direct commands to settlers.
- The initial population is now 6.
- Added more tutorial dialogues.
- Fixed tooltips for required resources during construction.
- Fixed issues when switching between different gathering tools.
- Fixed issues with auto-settling people.
- Improved some sounds.
- Fixed mammoth attack animation.
