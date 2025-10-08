 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20292640 Edited 8 October 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major fixes

  • Fixed some more instances of Multiplayer desyncs.
  • Fixed an issue in Multiplayer, where if two players create a character simultaneously, certain actions could interrupt the flow and leave one of the characters in an unfinished state.
  • Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Snowflake using “White Winds” and “Cross Winds” that was causing a softlock.
  • Fixed a potential stuck on quest 69 “Sacred Soil”.

Minor fixes

  • Fixed the newly created characters to now correctly level up if their level is lower than half of the current town prosperity level.
  • Updated the “Switch Form” button for the Geminate.

