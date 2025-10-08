Major fixes
- Fixed some more instances of Multiplayer desyncs.
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer, where if two players create a character simultaneously, certain actions could interrupt the flow and leave one of the characters in an unfinished state.
- Fixed a Multiplayer issue with Snowflake using “White Winds” and “Cross Winds” that was causing a softlock.
- Fixed a potential stuck on quest 69 “Sacred Soil”.
Minor fixes
- Fixed the newly created characters to now correctly level up if their level is lower than half of the current town prosperity level.
- Updated the “Switch Form” button for the Geminate.
Changed files in this update