Fixes & Improvements



Fixed the Legacy Attack command not working when used from the minimap.



Fixed a multiplayer issue where, when all special abilities were ready, the chat could block the last specials because the click position overlapped with the chat area.



Improved Reptile units to have a better attack range inside buildings, similar to the Beast.



Added a Roadmap button in the main menu so you can keep an eye on upcoming updates and planned features.



Fixed a fog issue appearing in the Mission 7 video.



Superweapon ability icons are now always visible on the left side of the screen when a Superweapon is built.



Adjusted AI behavior for more balanced and reactive gameplay in several situations.



Modified some areas in the War Zone (Middle) map so you can build more structures in the center and better conquer that zone.



Improved the engineer system: when multiple engineers capture different oil towers, the sound effect no longer plays multiple times, preventing audio overlap.



Made various changes to music and sound effects, improving atmosphere and feedback during battles.



Fixed an issue where joining players in multiplayer didn’t see Superweapons triggered correctly.



Fixed several other minor bugs and overall stability issues.