 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20292484 Edited 7 October 2025 – 20:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The unity patch was incomplete and was causing Windows Defender to think the game had malware. We downloaded the full patch and rebuilt the game. Windows Defender is no longer treating this as a threat.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438641
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3438642
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link