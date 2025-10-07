Migrated forwards from UE5.4 to UE5.6; the new UE5 version comes with performance improvements, particularly on the CPU side



Added major changes to the HUD; the Stamina and Health bars now grow as you eat (and shrink as food expires). This should more clearly convey to players the importance of food towards your overall attributes. In older builds, this was represented as a number which some players found confusing/unintuitive.



Added IK Rig for player character; the player's feet will now automatically adjust to steps and uneven terrain, helping alleviate issues with "floating" feeling player character. This was a limitation of the older character build since Hermit was initially begun before the release of UE5 (and the UE4 Mannequin Skeleton did not support Foot IK out-of-the-box). The new changes are experimental, however, and it is expected that further work will still be needed to refine this.



There is a known issue with niagara particle systems for Blood and Poison; blood and poison are not visible in this build, but this will be fixed in the next update



The open playtest period is now closed, although close-playtesting will continue for some time (those with invites should still be able to invite others, and those with access to the playtest already will not have had that access ended yet). Today's update brings major changes under-the-hood to the game code for Hermit. While it may appear that not much has changed, there are a number of significant changes to the core gameplay mechanics and game code. Since this update brings a lot of the changes under-the-hood, some issues are fully expected. If you encounter any problems please use the Bug Report Form or discussion section on steam and I will investigate.