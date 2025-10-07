Hi everybody,

Maybe you already heard: Unity - the game engine behind many games - suffered from a recently discovered security issue that existed since 2017. Until now, there do not appear to have been any problems, and Unity and Steam have taken countermeasures. But as a recommendation, every game should make an update to close this security issue. This update 1.10.2 does exactly that.

The only problem is that the engine version I was using for Boeckham's football manager so far, did not get a security update. So I had to update to a whole new version. Such an update ALWAYS brings trouble along. I spent the last two days repairing stuff, and I hope the update has no impact on your enjoyment of the game. If you notice anything odd, please let me know and I will try to fix it asap. Especially texts, and font styles were posing problems.

I hope this "contentless" update brings security for you without being mean to you. Should this be the case, I apologize sincerely beforehand!

Until the next, better update!