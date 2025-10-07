Hey folks! Been a hot minute but we come bearing a new patch.

The bulk of this update is in response to Unity's security alert announcement from October 3rd. For more details on this alert please take a look at the post put out by Director of Communication, Major Nelson.

You can find that post here.

The key details of the post are the following:

A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers.

As a result of this, we have followed Unity's instructions and made the required updates on our end. Simply update your build of Axyz to v1.0.9 and you're set to go!

Other changes:

Changed Heat Block material so contact will only light up that specific block.

Adjusted the heat-up speed of the ball to be more forgiving when rolling around multiple faces of a block

Finally! hotcyder has uploaded a wonderful video that explains a lot of the thoughts and feelings on why we created Axyz, and does so better than we ever could. Check it out here!

Thank you as always for your support!