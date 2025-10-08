 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20292261 Edited 8 October 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Improvements that were not included in the previous update.

  • Video memory optimization on the winter map.

