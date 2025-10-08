Hello Community!



Our latest Hotfix 1.0.3 is now live.



The following fixes apply to the PC version of the game. (Note: Some fixes may reference elements that appear later in the story.)

Addressed a rare crash to improve overall stability.

Fixed an issue causing audio to become muffled after dying in the Nest.

Lastly, if you’re experiencing any issues or have feedback, please check out our FAQ first. If you still can’t find a solution, feel free to reach out to us at support@survios.com, and we’ll assist you directly.



Thank you for your continued support and patience!

Survios