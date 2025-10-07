 Skip to content
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20292170 Edited 7 October 2025 – 20:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It has been a while since we had an update for you, but this one truly took a lot of effort to get done.

Localization

Firstly and most importantly, Azoove is translated to the following languages:

  • Chinese (Simplified) (zh-Hans)

  • French (fr)

  • German (de)

  • Spanish (Latam) (es-latam)

  • Portuguese (Brazil) (pt-BR)

  • Russian (ru)

Alternate Hero Powers

In addition to Trinkets, the customization window now allows selecting between 2 hero powers.

However, you must beat Spite 5+ with each hero to unlock these alternate powers!

As such, we will not be revealing what the powers are here.

Additionally, the settings menu has been updated, and a few bugs fixed.

If you encounter any issues, the best ways to report bugs are:

Join the Discord

Use this Form

Have fun exploring, but don't let the Weave Constrictor sense you!

