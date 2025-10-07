 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20292121 Edited 7 October 2025 – 20:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Happy autumn! Or as we like to call it: Cozy journaling season. This update brings two major enhancements that make your journals feel even more alive:
• Satisfying page turns, like flipping through a real book or a deck of cards.
• Backgrounds you can set per journal, so each has its own vibe.
And when you need a pause, we've added Zen Mode - a calming break with a simple breathing exercise to help you reset. Stay comfy and stay creative - more updates to harvest soon.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2736741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link