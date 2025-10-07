Happy autumn! Or as we like to call it: Cozy journaling season. This update brings two major enhancements that make your journals feel even more alive:

• Satisfying page turns, like flipping through a real book or a deck of cards.

• Backgrounds you can set per journal, so each has its own vibe.

And when you need a pause, we've added Zen Mode - a calming break with a simple breathing exercise to help you reset. Stay comfy and stay creative - more updates to harvest soon.