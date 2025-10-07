Hi everyone,

I've just released a new update with several improvements, fixes, and quality of life additions!

New Features & Changes:

Enemies now display the time until their next action.

Treasure chests now show how long until they close.

Added a pause button so you can take a break and plan your next move.

Added quick-action shortcuts: R – Refresh the board ESC – Open the menu Spacebar – Pause the game

Invisibility now lasts until enemy performs an action.

Village upgrades now display the cost in red if you don’t have enough materials.

Adjusted overall gameplay balance for a smoother experience.

Fixes:

Fixed background display issues in the shop on the 2nd floor.

Fixed and refined several UI elements.

Fixed small bugs reported by players.

Improved overall stability.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support. It really helps make Gemmiferous better with each update!

jslovieDev