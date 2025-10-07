 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20292117 Edited 8 October 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I've just released a new update with several improvements, fixes, and quality of life additions!

New Features & Changes:

  • Enemies now display the time until their next action.

  • Treasure chests now show how long until they close.

  • Added a pause button so you can take a break and plan your next move.

  • Added quick-action shortcuts:

    • R – Refresh the board

    • ESC – Open the menu

    • Spacebar – Pause the game

  • Invisibility now lasts until enemy performs an action.

  • Village upgrades now display the cost in red if you don’t have enough materials.

  • Adjusted overall gameplay balance for a smoother experience.

Fixes:

  • Fixed background display issues in the shop on the 2nd floor.

  • Fixed and refined several UI elements.

  • Fixed small bugs reported by players.

  • Improved overall stability.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support. It really helps make Gemmiferous better with each update!

jslovieDev

