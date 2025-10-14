Hiya, Crewmates!
We got a small patch, v17.0.1, available now on all platforms. Make sure to update your game with these fixes so you can get back to sleuthing and spitting!
Patch Notes
[Friends List] Fixed issue with sending and receiving friend requests.
[How to Play] [Controller] Fixed issue where the selected role in the menu would not stay highlighted.
[How to Play] Fixed issue where scroll bar would display past screen boundaries at some resolutions.
[How to Play] Fixed issue where scroll bar hitbox was misaligned.
[Detective] Updated the role reveal SFX.
[Detective] Fixed issue where the role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen in certain languages.
[Detective] Fixed issue where selection menus in the Notes could not be closed without selecting an option.
[Viper] Updated the role reveal SFX.
[Tracker] [German] Fixed issue where role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen properly.
[Engineer] [Irish] Fixed issue where role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen properly.
[Scientist] [Latin American Spanish] Fixed issue where role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen properly.
[PC] [Detective] Fixed issue where Interrogate ability could be used while the settings menu is open.
[PC] [Console] [Detective] Fixed issue where the closing animation did not play when closing the Notes window.
[PC] [Switch] [Detective] Fixed issue where the map locations would appear and remain on screen if the Notes ability was activated at the same time.
[PC] [Switch] [Detective] Fixed issue where opening the map with two different inputs could cause other inputs to stop working.
[PC] [Switch] [Mobile] [Detective] Fixed issue where the Notes window can be opened underneath the Settings window.
[The Fungle] [Practice] Fixed an issue where some Dummies were incorrectly shown in the Meeting Room when interrogated.
[The Fungle] [Detective] Fixed issue where “Dock” was missing from the locations on the map.
We've also been hard at work trying to solve the duplicate login issues and are tackling the hacking reports from this weekend (Oct 11-14, 2025). If you’re running into this problem or any new ones, send us your player log if you’re on PC when you send us a helpdesk ticket.
And now that you’re done reading…
FIND ME THAT VIPER!
Dors
Changed files in this update