Hiya, Crewmates!

We got a small patch, v17.0.1, available now on all platforms. Make sure to update your game with these fixes so you can get back to sleuthing and spitting!

[Friends List] Fixed issue with sending and receiving friend requests.

[How to Play] [Controller] Fixed issue where the selected role in the menu would not stay highlighted.

[How to Play] Fixed issue where scroll bar would display past screen boundaries at some resolutions.

[How to Play] Fixed issue where scroll bar hitbox was misaligned.

[Detective] Updated the role reveal SFX.

[Detective] Fixed issue where the role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen in certain languages.

[Detective] Fixed issue where selection menus in the Notes could not be closed without selecting an option.

[Viper] Updated the role reveal SFX.

[Tracker] [German] Fixed issue where role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen properly.

[Engineer] [Irish] Fixed issue where role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen properly.

[Scientist] [Latin American Spanish] Fixed issue where role reveal hint doesn’t fit on screen properly.

[PC] [Detective] Fixed issue where Interrogate ability could be used while the settings menu is open.

[PC] [Console] [Detective] Fixed issue where the closing animation did not play when closing the Notes window.

[PC] [Switch] [Detective] Fixed issue where the map locations would appear and remain on screen if the Notes ability was activated at the same time.

[PC] [Switch] [Detective] Fixed issue where opening the map with two different inputs could cause other inputs to stop working.

[PC] [Switch] [Mobile] [Detective] Fixed issue where the Notes window can be opened underneath the Settings window.

[The Fungle] [Practice] Fixed an issue where some Dummies were incorrectly shown in the Meeting Room when interrogated.