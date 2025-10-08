 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20291984 Edited 8 October 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

SteamVR:
  • By default Controller Compatibility Mode will now show users their physical controller render models (but still return simulated names to games).
  • Added new options to Controller Compatibility Mode render model simulation.
  • Fixed a few cases where controller input would be broken if a game or steam had been moved.
  • Fixed the Input Debugger not displaying some content correctly.
  • Fixed some issues with Pico controllers using Controller Compatibility Mode.
  • Minor UX bug fixes and compatibility improvements


Changed depots in beta branch

Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
DLC 3375720 Depot 250834
