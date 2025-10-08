The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.
Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.
SteamVR:
- By default Controller Compatibility Mode will now show users their physical controller render models (but still return simulated names to games).
- Added new options to Controller Compatibility Mode render model simulation.
- Fixed a few cases where controller input would be broken if a game or steam had been moved.
- Fixed the Input Debugger not displaying some content correctly.
- Fixed some issues with Pico controllers using Controller Compatibility Mode.
- Minor UX bug fixes and compatibility improvements
Changed depots in beta branch