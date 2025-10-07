In this small update some lore has been added and a few small changes are in the vents.
- Added a new area in sector 3 for lore
- Made the first valve puzzle more obvious
- Fixed gap in the big vents
We know you all want multiplayer!
CratesDiamond is looking into it and announcements are happening soon for some stuff!
LORE UPDATE
